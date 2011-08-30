Color Your Fall With These Envy-Worthy Brightly Hued Pants

This fall you better break out those extra large sunnies. Not only do you need to protect your eyes from the sun, you’ll need to give them a break from staring lovingly at your bright colored pants. Designers from Prabal Gurung to J.Crew and everyone in between are peppering their Fall 2011 lookbooks with bold, attention-demanding palettes for your gams.

While I generally subscribe to the school of thought that dictates one or two bold colors per ensemble, many designers are layering colors. The trick to pulling off this look without resembling a walking boy of crayons is to stick to a primary color scheme and choose colors that contrast enough to indicate a color-blocking trend rather than the blind nun look. Click through to check out some of our favorite colored pants trends for this fall and how our favorite designers are styling the look.

Can you see yourself sporting the trend come autumn?