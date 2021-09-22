These 2022 Color Trends Make A Case For Throwing Out Your LBD

Scroll To See More Images

When I’m picking out an outfit, color is everything to me. Nailing the perfect hue can completely change the vibes of a knitwear-denim combo, a great dress or any other look I’m dreaming up. And while I definitely enjoy wearing my favorite colors and the shades I think suit my complexion, I’m always looking at what’s trending for new ideas to inspire me. Luckily, the color trends for 2022 as predicted by the runways are all bright as can be. Let’s break ’em down, shall we?

According to fashion’s top designers, we’re in for a very lemon-lime 2022. Just look at the color palette! Lime green, saturated yellow, classic Kelly green and sunset orange are all trending hues incorporated on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, each with its own special tang.

Christian Siriano paired a tea-length lime gown with a matching hat; Proenza Schouler made me crave a tailored orange suit out of absolutely nowhere; Jason Wu proved dressing like the sun is simple with the right yellow gown and, last but not least, Yuhan Wang proved Kelly green is far too gorgeous to be classified as “grassy” ever again.

See how easy it is to get carried away with these punchy shades? Below, read on for more runway inspo plus all the deets on 2022’s trending hues.

Tangy Lime

Muted sage green was one of 2021’s most in-demand hues, so this vibrant lime green sparks some serious joy for Spring/Summer 2022. Runway looks by Cinq a Sept, Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano featured the shade by way of satin mini dresses, pilgrim-chic midis and tea-length gowns with matching headgear. When styling this limeade shade, let it stand alone and stick with black or white footwear that doesn’t compete.

Hot Orange

Forget creamsicle hues—Spring/Summer 2022 is all about choosing the brightest orange you can find and wearing it from head to toe. Designers like Proenza Schouler, Collina Strada and Christian Siriano all showed monochrome orange ensembles on their runways, so yes, you may be able to justify a pair of orange heels. Or, you can take a page from Proenza’s book and add a little contrast with a blue bag and some classic black sandals for edge.

Radiant Yellow

This Spring/Summer 2022 trend perfectly embodies the idea of a sunny disposition. Yellow is in, y’all! In 2021, a buttery, pale yellow was a chic option to opt for over cream, but in 2022 it’s all about the classic, almost-neon sunshine hue. Jason Wu, Sergio Hudson and Rodarte all showed the shade in different ways, with Wu gracing us with an off-the-shoulder gown, Hudson staying true to his impeccable suiting and Rodarte upping the ante with a beaded fringe frock. Whatever way you wear it, this color is guaranteed to brighten your mood.

Kelly Green

Last but never ever least, my personal favorite of 2022’s top trending hues: Kelly green. It’s rich! It’s playful! It’s bold! It’s pretty, don’tcha think? Green is unlike any other color, so skip the LBDs and opt for something far more fun instead. Particularly at London Fashion Week, this shade ruled the runway, with Supriya Lele, Yuhan Wang and BMUET(TE) giving it a go. No more waiting for Christmas to pull out my best green dress!