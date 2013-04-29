Color Stories: Sister-Duo Style Bloggers ‘Girls Off Fifth’ Show Their Love For Gold Rush

As style bloggers, we are always looking to incorporate new trends into our wardrobes, and gold has certainly made it’s way into many of our key pieces. Whether a studded motto jacket, a pair of metallic leather sneakers, or a slouchy handbag in a shimmery hue, gold is dominating street wear. It shined on recent runways as well as at shows like The Row, Wes Gordon, and Badgley Mischka, proving that gold will continue to trend throughout this year.

Adding gold to your beauty routine can be just as chic and effortless as throwing on those shiny kicks. Because the eyes are the most intriguing part of a woman’s face, we plan to make ours pop this spring with Maybelline Eye Studio® Color Tattoo Metal 24hr Gel Shadow in Gold Rush. A dab in the corner of the eye looks great for day, while an all over the lid approach takes the look to the next level for nights on the town. Dress up your pout with a shimmery lip lacquer, then frame your freshly made up face with a pair of statement-making gold earrings. To carry all of your golden goods, think multi-functional with an over-sized cosmetic case in gold leather that doubles as a clutch!

From eyes and cheeks to nails and accessories, working gold into your daily beauty routine has never been more chic or simple! A sprinkling of these glittering gold items will have you looking on-trend now and throughout the year.