Color Stories: Sister-Duo Style Bloggers ‘Girls Off Fifth’ Show Their Love For Gold Rush

Janelle & Jessica are the sister-duo behind GirlsOffFifth.com, the every girl’s guide to style. Brand manager, Janelle works in the fashion industry with an emerging luxury brand along with modeling and styling on the side. Jessica is an event planner that orchestrates lavish affairs for New York City’s top architects and designers. Girls Off Fifth is a mixture of personal style posts and editorial content that encourages readers to get the look they’ve always wanted.
As style bloggers, we are always looking to incorporate new trends into our wardrobes, and gold has certainly made it’s way into many of our key pieces. Whether a studded motto jacket, a pair of metallic leather sneakers, or a slouchy handbag in a shimmery hue, gold is dominating street wear. It shined on recent runways as well as at shows like The Row, Wes Gordon, and Badgley Mischka, proving that gold will continue to trend throughout this year.
Adding gold to your beauty routine can be just as chic and effortless as throwing on those shiny kicks. Because the eyes are the most intriguing part of a woman’s face, we plan to make ours pop this spring with Maybelline Eye Studio® Color Tattoo Metal 24hr Gel Shadow in Gold Rush. A dab in the corner of the eye looks great for day, while an all over the lid approach takes the look to the next level for nights on the town. Dress up your pout with a shimmery lip lacquer, then frame your freshly made up face with a pair of statement-making gold earrings. To carry all of your golden goods, think multi-functional with an over-sized cosmetic case in gold leather that doubles as a clutch!
From eyes and cheeks to nails and accessories, working gold into your daily beauty routine has never been more chic or simple! A sprinkling of these glittering gold items will have you looking on-trend now and throughout the year.
For more information about our relationship with Maybelline click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through our slideshow to see the products Janelle and Jessica are coveting this season!
We keep our makeup routines simple, but when it comes to a major night on the town, we like to vamp it up! A swipe of metallic color in one of these creamy shades gives a saturated, bold pop of gold that lasts through dinner, dancing, and the after party! Maybelline's Eye Studio® Color Tattoo Metal Gel Eye Shadow in Gold Rush; $6.99; at maybelline.com
This mascara takes the gold, literally. It’s an award winning mascara that makes our eye lashes look endless. Even better, the gold tube looks pretty in your makeup case. YSL Volume Effet Faux Cils; $30; at yslbeautyus.com
Compacts will fit nicely inside this rounded edge cosmetic bag and the streamlined, flat design will keep makeup from crowding the bottom of your purse. Plus, it doubles as a clutch! Baguu Med Pouch; $40; at flight001.com
We’ll be channeling our inner starlet while sporting this golden hue inspired by silver (or should we say gold!) screen icons. Gloss D’Armani Lip Gloss, Shade 100; $29; at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
Simple enough for everyday, yet edgy enough to make a statement, we love everything about these earrings. The oxidized gold finish easily dresses up or down, making them the perfect frame for a natural look or a bold lip. Akhdar Earrings, A Peace Treaty; $77; at shopbop.com
Beauty starts with a good night's rest. Go luxe at bedtime with a silky gold sleep mask. Spa Sister Silk Sleep Mask; $6.99; at beautyencounter.com
Dress up loose waves or a ponytail with a gold spiked headband. It's a playful way to bring out your inner golden goddess. Topshop Gold Spiked Headband; $18; at topshop.com
Work the gold trend with a bronzer that captures and reflects light and diffuses a golden reflection. Your skin will look luminous from every angle. Yves Saint Laurent Terre Saharienne Bronzing Powder; $50; at yslbeautyus.com