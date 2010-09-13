Color Me Surprised: 70s Tones Gone Modern For Spring 2011

When I think Spring my mind goes to airy pastels, bold tones and pretty hues. But there’s nothing I heart more than a surprise and a look that elicits a head tilt. Designers from Prabal Gurung to Peter Som and Rag & Bone sought out the funky side of the rainbow, with muted oranges, turquoises, and yellows paired unexpectedly together or with khaki, beige and tan. As in Diane von Fursenberg opted for color solids. I’m willing to call it a movement a modern look at 70s tones that feels super new. Does it elicit the want to shop because that’s the trick here kids.

Retail and Events Editor at trend forecasting co. WGSN, Claire Hamilton weighed in on the novel spectrum. “With Pantone’s turquoise push we expected to see a lot of blues. We also were looking for washed tones and those desert shades coming out of the military trend.”



“I think it’s (answering to) the continuing sense of eclecticism, or unique personal style that the customer wants.” Designers definitely gave it to them. Are you ready to drop your blacks and greys for a shot at color gone mad? Click through the slideshow to make an informed decision.

All images: ImaxTree



