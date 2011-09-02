Color Me Kate: A Video Interview with Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth is no stranger to best-dressed lists, gracing the covers of fashion’s favorite glossies and oodles of designers dying to wrap her in their threads. Obviously, the girl was blessed with some seriously amazing genes. She is probably best known for her break-out role in Blue Crush, which is arguably a cult classic, but there is oh-so-much-more to know about Hollywood’s Golden Girl.

Inspired greatly by musicians and design, Bosworth draws from music to cultivate the ultimate persona for a challenging role, and from designers like Isabael Marant, Vanessa Bruno and Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler to shape her personal style. The Princeton-accepted smarty also uses her natural-born fashion intuition to help her shape the latest collections of JewelMint, the price-conscious and trend-worthy jewelry line that Bosworth designs alongside stylist and friend, Cher Coulter.

Check out StyleCaster’s exclusive interview as Bosworth speaks to her newest role in the thriller Straw Dogs where she plays the sexy girl-next-door wife of James Marsden trying to escape the chilling and terrifying advances of ex-beaux Alexander Skarsgard. Straw Dogs debuts on September 16th, 2011.