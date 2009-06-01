Color Me, Givenchy

It’s a time for change for everyone as Givenchy adopts Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, recently dropped from a six-year relationship with Louis Vuitton, for an upcoming ad-campaign. Channeling inspiration from French Classicism, Givenchy shows hints of color in it’s new collection in contrast to the previously dominant stark tints and shades.

Riccardo Tisci is currently focused on creating a sense of reality this season as he tells Fashionology “It’s a new step […] I wanted to give this feeling of going from a studio to reality. It’s important to give reality to women.”

Mariacarla Boscono — fittingly Tisci’s muse — is the only remaining model. Joining her will be Ranya Mordanova, Leonor Scherrer, Iris Strubbegger, and the newly pregnant Adriana Lima.