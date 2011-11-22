Color Me Giddy: Bottoms To Brighten Anyone’s Day

In New York, it’s pretty easy to get caught up in the idea of wearing black from head-to-toe. Between the intermittent laundry cycles (really, who has time to do it every week?) and the immediate wear and tear on anything that gets remotely close to the subway or street curbs, it’s best to choose clothes that can camouflage any city stains.

It was only until recently when I noticed a trend amongst my fellow lady NYC-ers that turned that wardrobe stereotype on its head: Cue colored bottoms. As if the Versace for H&M was any sort of quantifier (leggings spackled with electric colors and glitter galore certainly hide everything). Not only is this a great way to transition some of your summer favorites but also add a punch of pizazz to ensure you make a great first impression at any party of outing.

Check out the slideshow to see some bodacious bottoms that have the entire StyleCaster office squealing.