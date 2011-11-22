Color Me Giddy: Bottoms To Brighten Anyone’s Day

In New York, it’s pretty easy to get caught up in the idea of wearing black from head-to-toe. Between the intermittent laundry cycles (really, who has time to do it every week?) and the immediate wear and tear on anything that gets remotely close to the subway or street curbs, it’s best to choose clothes that can camouflage any city stains.
It was only until recently when I noticed a trend amongst my fellow lady NYC-ers that turned that wardrobe stereotype on its head: Cue colored bottoms. As if the Versace for H&M was any sort of quantifier (leggings spackled with electric colors and glitter galore certainly hide everything). Not only is this a great way to transition some of your summer favorites but also add a punch of pizazz to ensure you make a great first impression at any party of outing.
Check out the slideshow to see some bodacious bottoms that have the entire StyleCaster office squealing.
We're loving this cinnamon color that is creeping in from almost every runway and boutique.
Rich and Skinny Trouser Flare, $145, at Revolve Clothing.
Sometimes it gets a litte too chilly to wear a skirt or teeny dress to those holiday parties. These pants are just as festive and will keep your stems warm all night.
Metallic Trousers, $70, at Zara.
Perfect for work then off to cocktails, this skirt is both comfortable and undeniably cute.
Rag & Bone Feather Maxi Skirt, $395, at Barney's.
This spearmint color is season appropriate without being cheesy. Great for an office party with a chunky pair of heels!
Cheap Monday Second Skin Jean, $65, at Urban Outfitters.
These deep plum is to-die and a great one-off to add to your wardrobe staples.
Paige Denim Skyline Ankle Peg in Black Cherry, $179, at Paige Denim.
This blush pink was huge this summer and a great color to transition into your winter look. Try pairing it with a chunky sweater and socks worn with clunky wedges to pull of a effortless yet chic style.
Tibi Pleated Silk-Chiffon Maxi Skirt, $365, at Net-A-Porter.
You're already wearing a mini-skirt, why not go all the way and wear it in neon? We say yes.
Adam Broomstick Crinckled Silk-Chiffon Mini Skirt, $300, at Net-A-Porter.
These make us a little hungry for honey mustard, in a good way.
Zara Coating with Gold Zips, $79.90, at Zara.
What better than a pair of little silk shorts to ring in the holiday. Begging for a night out on the town, these would look great with masculine oxfords and black tights.
Free People Micro Tap Short, $48, at Free People.