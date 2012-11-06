The Color Debate: Red Versus Blue

It’s election day! In less than 24 hours, either President Barack Obama or Governor Mitt Romney will be the president of the United States for the next four years.

In honor of the election, we wanted to highlight the dueling political colors of the season—red and blue—which, as it happens, both happen to be trending for fall even apart from the election, whether it’s scarlet coats or cobalt dresses. Sure you may favor red if you affiliate with the Republican Party, or blue if you side with the Democratic Party, but in fashion, we are free to decide between colors without implications.

Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fall items, each featured in a blue version and a red version. So whether you are siding with a color in reference to a political party or not, click through our slideshow to vote team red or team blue.