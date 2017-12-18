StyleCaster
26 Ultra-Modern Ways to Color-Block Your Outfits

26 Ultra-Modern Ways to Color-Block Your Outfits

Kristen Bousquet
by
Blue Green Colorblocking Outfit
Photo: Getty Images

Back in 2010 and 2011, color-blocking was everywhere. The trend took a hiatus and is back this year with a modern twist. We’re still seeing some neutral color-blocked pieces, but tons of fashion influencers have also been flaunting this color-mixing trend with shades that are opposite on the color wheel.

MORE: The Models and Brands We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2018

Think bold blues paired with eye-catching oranges or monochromatic pairings like lavender to violet and everything in between. And it’s not just wardrobe staples like dresses and sweaters—winter accessories like gloves, scarves, and hats from some of our favorite retailers are also featuring the color-blocked look.

Check out some of our favorite color-blocked items to splurge on for your 2018 wardrobe, along with the street style inspo you need in the slideshow ahead.

1 of 26
Color Blocked Everything
Photo: Getty
Color Blocked Everything: C & C Califonia colorblock mixed media perforated crop leggings

C & C Califonia colorblock mixed media perforated crop leggings, $68 at Nordstrom Rack

Color Blocked Everything: Trendencies

Trendencies

Color Blocked Everything: Modcloth Talking Picture oxford flat in metallic trio

Modcloth Talking Picture oxford flat in metallic trio, $50 at Modcloth

Color Blocked Everything
Photo: Getty
Color Blocked Everything: Current Air patchwork mom jeans

Current Air patchwork mom jeans, $64 at ASOS

Color Blocked Everything
Photo: Getty
Color Blocked Everything: On the Road Tokyo multi faux fur cropped jacket

On the Road Tokyo multi faux fur cropped jacket, $208 at Lulus

Color Blocked Everything: Conversations Beyond

Conversations Beyond

Color Blocked Everything: Nasty Gal Fur Your Eyes Only faux fur scarf

Nasty Gal Fur Your Eyes Only faux fur scarf, $22 at Nasty Gal

Color Blocked Everything
Photo: Getty
Color Blocked Everything: TOBI Cammie taupe multi cardigan

TOBI Cammie taupe multi cardigan, $24 at TOBI

Color Blocked Everything: Self Portrait two tone velvet midi dress

Self Portrait two tone velvet midi dress, $545 at Shopbop

Color Blocked Everything: Styllove

Styllove

Color Blocked Everything: P.E NATION Under the Wire Jacket

P.E NATION Under the Wire Jacket, $290 at Shopbop

Color Blocked Everything
Photo: Getty
Color Blocked Everything: Lulus Carissa nude and black nubuck pointed toe mules

Lulus Carissa nude and black nubuck pointed toe mules, $29 at Lulus

Color Blocked Everything
Photo: Getty
Color Blocked Everything
Photo: Getty
Color Blocked Everything: Nasty Gal You Did Knit colorblock sweater

Nasty Gal You Did Knit colorblock sweater, $60 at Nasty Gal

Color Blocked Everything
Photo: Getty
Color Blocked Everything: Eva Longoria high waist pencil skirt

Eva Longoria high waist pencil skirt, $59 at Eva Longoria

Color Blocked Everything: Yulia Si

Yulia Si

Color Blocked Everything: MISA Los Angeles Paloma color-block velvet dress

MISA Los Angeles Paloma color-block velvet dress, $312 at MISA Los Angeles

Color Blocked Everything: Cranberry Tantrums

Cranberry Tantrums

Color Blocked Everything: Rails Phoebe Interloken sweater

Rails Phoebe Interloken sweater, $248 at Rails

