NYFW Trend Spotting: Color-Block Coats Make a Statement for Fall 2014

As anyone who’s been suffering through this polar vortex-ridden winter can attest, few fashion items are as essential as a fabulous statement coat when the temperature plunges. Forget cute knits and cocktail dresses, you could throw a great coat over pajamas and a sweatshirt and still look fabulous when you step outside.

Apparently, New York designers have been taking that memo to hear this season, offering a slew of statement coats—from shearling-collar pea coats to quilted bomber jackets—that we kind of wish we could rip right off the runways and throw over our freezing bodies right now.

One of the quirkier micro-trends to surface, however, has been a flurry of color-block coats that mix contrasting colors and sometimes even textures.

If you decide to rock this look come next fall, we’d recommend keeping the rest of your outfits simple—which, come to think of it, might make these eye-catching coats even more valuable as a wardrobe addition.

Phillip Lim showed a series of color-block shearling coats that incorporated bright colors—purple and magenta in winter? Surprisingly chic!—and a mix of materials. The patch of black leather toughens up this otherwise super-soft piece.

At Altuzarra, the colors were dialed up to 11, turning the look into a colorful window-pane print. The matching sash and skirt tie the look together nicely, though you’re sure to get looks walking down the street in this bad boy.

Opening Ceremony offered the most wearable take on the trend, in simple black and white, paired black pants and a black turtleneck.

At BCBG, the color-blocking was more muted, but the texture-blocking was more complex, incorporating leather, fur, wool, and shearling on the sleeves.

Prabal Gurung offered a softer take on the trend in the form of a red, cape-like hooded coat that featured an orange contrasting lining.

To get the color-block look without having to commit to one piece, we’d recommend taking a page from Kaelen‘s Fall 2014 collection. The designer combined warm red sweater-like coats with pale pink furry collars, resulting in a truly chic (and eye-catching!) look.