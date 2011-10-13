College Fashion Goes From Frump To Pumps

Gone are the days when strolling through a college campus guaranteed you a vision of sweatpants, UGG boots and t-shirts in a myriad of colors and shabbiness. Thankfully, fashion unmentionables like these have been chased out of the quad and for many students, there’s no turning back.



A recent article in The New York Times tracked the growing awareness of fashion and trends amongst college students. Blogs, style websites and the e-commerce empires ensure the availability of relevant fashion with no geographical restrictions. In a Victorianesque attitude, we now glean much of what we know about a person from their wardrobe. It’s no surprise then that college students ripe for identity formation have begun to amp up their ensembles, donning high heels and maxi skirts for their 8 AM Shakespeare class.

As a graduate from a liberal arts school in the Northeast, the notion of dressing for class as though it’s NY Fashion Week is not unfamiliar to me. After my freshman year, I set my sweatpants aside and opted for more fashion-forward uniforms to complement my growing interest and love for style. Trips home to NYC afforded me the chance to stock up on trendy staples that are not readily accessible in upstate New York. Bargain hunting and vintage shopping became essential to my consumer identity, as I crafted a college wardrobe that I felt was uniquely my own.

Now from my safely stylish perch in downtown Manhattan, it’s clear that college students are increasingly aware of what they are wearing to class. From vintage YSL to ber trendy Topshop finds, collegiates are taking a stand against the traditional academic wardrobe and, in a true rags-to-riches story, embracing the greener pastures of sartorial experimentation.

Image courtesy of College Fashion.