Collection: Sonia Rykiel for H&M Lingerie First Look

H&M’s collaborations keep getting better and better. We are anxiously counting down the days until November 14, when the Jimmy Choo for H&M collection launches. Cleverly, H&M announced another exciting collaboration just in time to keep their momentum going. Sonia Rykiel, who is enjoying a resurgence in popularity following her 40th anniversary, has designed a line for H&M featuring, most notably, lingerie.

Today we got a glimpse at the collection to come in the form of their magazine ads. The campaign features a brunette Lara Stone, Caroline Trentini, and Anne Vyalitsyna.

We’re not totally sure about the rosettes over the nipples, but it will rule out the possibility of an embarrassing nipple slip situation.

Will you be lining up on December 5 at one of the 1,500 H&M stores worldwide when the collection launches?