Colin Kaepernick Is Still Close With His Siblings—Meet His Adoptive Brother & Sister

If you’ve watched Colin in Black & White, you may want to know more about Colin Kaepernick’s siblings and who his adoptive brother and siblings are. While the show gave a closer look to Colin’s relationship with his parents, there wasn’t much about his siblings. So who are Colin Kaepernick’s siblings? Well, read on to find out more.

When he was 5 weeks old, Colin was adopted by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, a white couple from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, who had two biological children: a son named Kyle and a daughter named Devon. The Kaepernicks decided to adopt after they lost two sons to congenital heart defects.

In an interview with Ebony in 2021, Colin revealed that there were conversations he often “didn’t feel comfortable having” with his white family growing up. “I wouldn’t say I have regrets,” he said. “I don’t like to look at things that way, because I feel like that’s part of our journey and path of where we need to go. [O]ne of the pieces of being Black and being adopted into a white family [is that there] are conversations that I just couldn’t have or didn’t feel comfortable having. I wish I had a mentor to turn to in those moments to be able to have those conversations to help better navigate what I was facing.”

He also told the magazine about how he felt like an “outcast” as one of the few Black kids in his predominantly white community. “By way of being an athlete and being successful in that space, I kind of fit in the popular group, but…by way of my identity, my experience growing up, and how I moved and handled myself, I also didn’t quite fit in with what the norm was, and that was a reality for me of, I’m not quite like everybody and I don’t quite fit in the same way. But being an athlete and being successful gave me cover for some of the aspects where I felt like a little bit of an outcast,” he said.

Many of these moments were featured in his 2021 Netflix miniseries, Colin in Black & White, a six-episode drama series about his teenage years. While the show doesn’t feature much about Colin’s siblings, his parents take a central role. (Mary-Louise Parker played his mother, Teresa, while Nick Offerman played his father, Rick.) Along with Colin in Black & White, Colin has also written a children’s book, I Color Myself Different, which is also inspired about his childhood as an adoptee. “When Colin Kaepernick was five years old, he was given a simple school assignment: draw a picture of yourself and your family,” the book’s description reads. “What young Colin does next with his brown crayon changes his whole world and worldview, providing a valuable lesson on embracing and celebrating his Black identity through the power of radical self-love and knowing your inherent worth.”

But who are Colin Kaepernick’s siblings? Read on for what we know about Colin’s sister and sister, and where they are now that their sibling is a superstar. Meet Colin Kaepernick’s siblings ahead.

Who is Colin Kaepernick’s sister, Devon?

Devon Kaepernick is Colin Kaepernick’s older sister. Like her other brother, Kyle, Devon graduated from the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. In an interview with Turlock Journal in 2011, Rick Kaepernick, Colin, Devon and Kyle’s father, revealed that he cried when Devon and Kyle graduated from college but not Colin. He did, however, cry when Colin was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.

“I cried when my son [Kyle] graduated from Cal Poly,” Rick said at the time. “I cried when my daughter [Devon] graduated from Cal Poly. There were tears of joy. I didn’t get to cry when Colin graduated from college because he was down at LA Tech playing football. So I told him today that I was crying because I owed him one.”

According to her Instagram, Devon still lives in Turlock, California, and is still married with two children. In July 2015, Devon posted an Instagram photo of he son with a football and temporary tattoos across his shoulder that read “Against all odds,” “Faith” and “7”—the same tattoos Colin has. In November 2013, Devon posted a photo of Colin at her wedding with the caption, “Best brother in the world !” Colin posted the same photo in December 2012, where he wished his sister a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister @MisDivine13 Devon! Tell me you have a better sister and I’ll call you a liar!” he wrote. Though Devon hasn’t posted much about Colin, she did share a poster of her brother’s Know Your Rights Camp in June 2020 to promote the organization, which seeks to “advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

Who is Colin Kaepernick’s brother, Kyle?

Kyle Kaepernick is Colin Kaepernick’s older brother. Like Devon, he graduated from the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Unlike Devon, Kyle doesn’t have social media, so there isn’t much known about him. However, according to The Sun, he still lives in California like his sister. In VH1’s 2018 special, Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms, Colin opened up about what it was like to have white siblings and be adopted into a white family.

“You have a family that you love, but you know you don’t look like. And at a young age, I understood that I was different; I didn’t understand what that meant. So, as I got older it was something that developed. As my identity developed and my place in society and my understanding of that developed, my parents and my family had develop as well,” he said. He continued, “But it’s been one that [they’ve] worked through and [they’ve] always been really loving in the process…I wouldn’t do it with anybody else.”

