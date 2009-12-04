Colin Firth Movies: Star of Tom Ford’s “A Single Man” and 8 of Our Favorite Firth Movie Moments

Tom Ford‘s first foray into film, as the writer and director of 2009’s A Single Man, has been drawing rave reviews by critics, and the movie’s star Colin Firth has gotten his own set of accolades as well. At the Venice Film Festival this year, where the film debuted, Firth received the award for best actor for his performance as a gay man who spends a day silently mourning the loss of his lover as he wanders around the city of Los Angeles. Although it doesn’t sound like the typically upbeat films we’re used to seeing Firth star in, it sounds like the depth of Firth’s performance will be worth it. In honor of one of our favorite British actors, here are our top Colin Firth movie moments:

Pride and Prejudice: Firth won us over with his 1995 portrayal of Mr.Darcy in the BBC miniseries. Yeah, what can we say–we’re suckers for a British accent.

Love Actually: In this 2003 movie that was the perfect feel-good holiday film, Firth’s character falls in love with his assistant who speaks zero English. Watching them maneuver their relationship through hand gestures and facial expressions is beyond adorable.

Shakespeare in Love: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Lady Viola is ordered by Queen Elizabeth to marry Firth’s unforgivable character, Lord Wessex, in this classic love tale. Although a departure from his usually adorable protagonist roles, we commend Firth for being able to play the bad guy from time to time.

The Importance of Being Earnest: In this comedy all about mistaken identities, Firth stars alongside a stellar cast of characters. With Reese Witherspoon, Rupert Everett, and Firth all in one room, it’s hard not to break a smile. Definitely rental-worthy!

Mamma Mia!: We have to admit, this flamboyant musical wasn’t one of our favorites (former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan breaking out into song was a bit much for us to take), but at least Firth’s attendance in the film added a positive note. Firth plays one of the possible fathers to Amanda Seyfried’s character, Sophie, who is about to get married. We won’t give away who the real father is!

Bridget Jones’ Diary: A classic chick flick that every woman (and every man for that matter!) should see. Plus, watching two of our favorite Brit actors, Firth and Hugh Grant, duking it out over Renee Zellweger was pure entertainment.

Girl With a Pearl Earring: Firth got artsy (literally!) as the painter Johannes Vermeer in the adaptation of Tracy Chevalier’s beloved novel. Lucky Firth gets to paint Scarlett Johansson, but we think she’s the lucky one!

A Christmas Carol: Ok, we’re cheating a little with this one because we haven’t actually seen A Christmas Carol yet, out in theaters now. But we’re curious to see how he transitions from playing real-life people to a cartoon character. We have high expectations!