Object Of Desire

Colette X Silly Thing “GUIMAUVE” candle, $34, at colette.fr

Reason #1

Colette collaborated with Hong Kong specialty store Silly Thing to launch a line of 400 candles to be sold at Colette exclusively.

Reason #2

The box, with its pink on pink on pink drip graphic was designed by American graphic artist Eric Elms, making this a very worldwide project.

Reason #3

The candle is scented to smell like marshmallows. Marshmallows? Yes, marshmallows. I’m imagining something like Viktor & Rolf Flower Bomb, which always smells to me like cotton candy.