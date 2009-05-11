Object Of Desire
Colette X Silly Thing “GUIMAUVE” candle, $34, at colette.fr
Reason #1
Colette collaborated with Hong Kong specialty store Silly Thing to launch a line of 400 candles to be sold at Colette exclusively.
Reason #2
The box, with its pink on pink on pink drip graphic was designed by American graphic artist Eric Elms, making this a very worldwide project.
Reason #3
The candle is scented to smell like marshmallows. Marshmallows? Yes, marshmallows. I’m imagining something like Viktor & Rolf Flower Bomb, which always smells to me like cotton candy.