With spring gala season in full swing, it can be hard to find that perfect dress whether it is for cocktails or a black tie affair. Collette Dinnigan’s flirtatious resort collection provided solutions for any occasion you might have from a flapper inspired sequined mini dress to a floral one shouldered gown. The pieces incorporated her signature laces and embroidery, all with a subtle nod to the 20’s.

