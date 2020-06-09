Cole Sprouse’s Net Worth Still Makes Working With His Ex on ‘Riverdale’ So Worth It

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s hoping his Riverdale co-star is on board. Cole Sprouse’s net worth would definitely take a hit if Netflix’s popular Archie Comic’s adaptation cut things off like his relationship. But despite the fact that Cole, 27, and his co-star Lili Reinhart, 23, broke up in real life, Riverdale is still officially on for a fifth season. For now.

Riverdale’s U.S. Network, The CW, confirmed as much in January—but this was all before series productions were put on hold due to ongoing social distancing guidelines. While the season 5 Riverdale release date is still pretty much up in the air, at least we can get an idea of how much leads like Cole and Lili stand to earn from it. And following their recent breakup, that matter couldn’t be more fraught.

Rumors of breakups have always seemed to follow this pair ever since they started dating in 2016. But this time, it seems like the real-deal. People confirmed in May that the couple were no longer living together. News of their official split came days after their fellow Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich hinted that the pair had broken up. He referred to the couple in the past-tense in an Instagram Live posted to his account in May, leading fans to believe that the pair had split. “I think they were a very cute couple,” Ulrich said. Emphasis on the “were.”

Their breakup also comes after rumors that Cole cheated on Lili with model Kaia Gerber in April. While he addressed the accusations on his Instagram Stories at the time, he has since been spotted protesting with the 18-year-old since. Whether that rumor is true or not, Lili and Cole will still have to find a way to work together by next season.

As for how much Cole will earn for that effort, just keep on reading.

How much does Cole Sprouse earn from Riverdale?

According to Variety, leads on Riverdale—which includes Lili and Cole—can make anywhere up to $40,000. That number was originally reported in 2018, though, so it’s entirely possible that the Jughead actor is already set to earn more in 2020.

How else does Cole Sprouse earn money?

Aside from his Disney channel past on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alongside brother Dylan Sprouse, Cole has gone on to earn big from young-adult films and sponsorships. In 2019, the actor starred in Five Feet Apart, a romance about two teens living with cystic fibrosis. According to Forbes, the film brought in over $90 million on a $7 million budget. While we don’t have an exact count for Cody’s earnings, we can expect that he walked away with a pretty sizeable paycheck.

Cole has also been a part of several campaigns, including those with clothing brands Neiman Marcus and J Brand Jeans.

What is Cole Sprouse’s net worth in 2020?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cole’s net worth is $8 million as of 2020. But with a new season of Riverdale and films on the way, that number’s only expected to rise.