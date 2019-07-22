‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Just Broke Up So Everything Is Ruined

That’s it, that’s all. After more than a year together, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s breakup reason is actually heartbreaking. Riverdale fans grab your tissues and your favorite brand of ice cream –our favs who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the hit CW show apparently aren’t together in real life anymore.

Things between the pair were super lovely and PDA filled since they were first seen holding hands at Comic-Con 2017. However, they were purposeful about keeping the intimate details of their relationship to themselves. “I am one of those guys that’s never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere,” Sprouse told Elle in 2017. “I mean people can talk about the Jughead as much as they want but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so.”

Their Instagram accounts were the only places fans could really see glimpses into their relationship. Now, it looks like the same place where their romance began, it has collapsed. According to US Weekly, the former couple’s relationship came to a screeching halt at Comic-Con in San Diego this past weekend. A source spotted Sprouse arriving at the Hard Rock Hotel alone and “clearly upset.” “He seemed to be in a bad mood,” the said.

Later, another source overheard him talking to friends about Reinhart saying, “We are not in a good place right now. I really think its over.”

An insider told Hollywood Life, “[They were]separated as much as possible” during Comic-Con. “I think they may have broken up.”

So far neither Sprouse nor Reinhart have commented on their breakup or the reason behind it other than typical relationship woes, and we doubt they will. Still, we’re hoping that this is a small bump in their story and they can work things out.