Lili Reinhart Defends Cole Sprouse Amid Sexual Assault Claims Against ‘Riverdale’ Cast

In a series of tweets, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart denied sexual assault allegations against the Riverdale cast. Sprouse took to his Twitter on Sunday, June 21, to address claims made against him and other Riverdale cast members.

“Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” he tweeted.

The Five Feet Apart star continued, “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”

Sprouse’s ex-girlfriend and Riverdale costar, Lili Reinhart, responded to his tweet, explaining that the accuser has since confessed to fabricating the claims about the Riverdale cast. “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault,” she tweeted. “It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.”

The Hustlers star continued, “We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

Madelaine Petsch, who also stars on Riverdale, also responded to the allegations, tweeting, “As someone who has been sexually assaulted, I am deeply deeply disturbed that anyone thinks that it is okay to falsely accuse someone of sexual assault. This is why real assault allegations can sometimes not be taken seriously, you should be ashamed. This is disgusting.”

The allegations were made by a Twitter user with the handle @Victori66680029, who posted four tweets accusing Sprouse of sexual assault at a 2013 party. Allegations were also made against his Riverdale costars, Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa, on other anonymous Twitter accounts.

After Sprouse’s response, Morgan retweeted his thread. Apa has yet to respond.