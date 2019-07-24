Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart’s Breakup Was “Very Messy”— Yikes

These two are just breaking our hearts. There are clues that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s messy breakup was coming for months, but we just chose to ignore them. If you didn’t know, the Riverdale couple who were once giving us real-life Jughead and Betty vibes are no longer together. We’re not sure exactly when they called it quits. However, by the time San Diego Comic-Con came around this past weekend, they were super awkward around each other.

Seriously, the body language between Lili and Cole at Comic-Con was so tense that we were legit cringing. Though the couple was together for nearly two years–their friends never expected them to go the distance.

An insider told People, “Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long-run. At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed.”

That wasn’t all–when we initially reported the breakup, a blind item suggested that while Lili is comfy with the spotlight, Cole likes to keep things low-key.

A source explained, “Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

Thankfully, there was no massive blowup at Comic-Con since Sprouseheart had split earlier in the summer. According to E! it was a “very messy breakup.”

Though things are a bit awkward, both Cole and Lilli seem determined to work through it. Lili even shared a hilarious photo from SDCC where she sat between Cole and KJ Apa. She captioned the photo, “Please don’t put me between these two ever again.”

Also, if you’re still grasping on to hope for Sprouseheart, you should know that a source close to the Riverdale actors told E!, “It seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together.”

Only time will tell.