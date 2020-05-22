Fans Think Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Broke Up Based on This ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star’s Hint

Please say sike. This Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart breakup clue by Skeet Ulrich honestly has us distraught. Skeet, 50, stars on Riverdale alongside Cole, 27, and Lili, 23, as Cole’s on-screen father (FP Jones). Recently, the actor was answering questions during an Instagram Live when the couple came up—and his response about them seemingly revealed more than fans bargained for.

The actor could be seen lounging in a pool with his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, as he entertained questions from fans of Riverdale. One fan asked, “Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?” To which Skeet responded: “I think they were a very cute couple.”

“They were a very cute couple,” Megan added. “They’re both beautiful people.”

Can you see why we’re freaking out? Fans immediately picked up on the fact that both Skeet and Megan emphasized the word “were” in their answers—leading many to believe that their use of the past tense proves that Cole and Lili have since split.

But this wouldn’t be the first time that fans speculated as much. Cole and Lili, who star opposite each other on Riverdale as couple Betty and Jughead, have been the subject of countless breakup rumors since they started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of the CW show.

Speculation first sparked in July 2019 that the couple had split after Us Weekly broke the story. Sources with E! News piled on the coverage, even saying that the breakup was “very messy.” Cole and Lili had other thoughts: “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids,” Lili wrote on Twitter at the time. “And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my ass.”

By April 2020, however, the couple’s relationship status was under scrutiny yet again after sources claimed Cole cheated on Lili with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber. The controversy provoked Cole to release a lengthy statement via Instagram Stories, where he called out the “baseless accusations” that followers were making.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clowns].” He added:

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

With that said, let’s just wait on Cole and Lili’s confirmation before we jump to any conclusions. Not that they owe it to us, or anything!