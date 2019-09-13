Cole Sprouse Just Posted The Gushiest Post For Lili Reinhart‘s Birthday

It looks like these two love birds are officially ON. Cole Sprouse’s Instagram post for Lili Reinhart’s birthday is mushy, gushy and full of love. It might be Friday the 13th, the unlikeliest day of the year for some folks–but others are legit living for it. Today is Riverdale star Lili Reinhart’s 23rd birthday and no one is more excited about it than her beau, Cole.

It’s an extra special day for Lili since her new film, Hustlers also hits theaters today–so she has to be feeling hella good about the direction of her life and career. Cole is also celebrating her in a major way. He took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps of the pair of them. In the photos, they are snuggling, kissing, playfully biting each other and generally just looking pleased and in love. He captioned his homage to his lady by saying, “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?”

We’re just glad that these two have moved well beyond all of that “breakup” drama from the beginning of the summer. Though rumors swirled during San Diego Comic-Con that the pair had called it quits–they were quick to clapback at us all.

Lili wrote on IG“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit.” Cole said, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

During the premiere of Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival– Lili gave an update on her relationship flat out calling Cole her boyfriend and letting us all know that they already have Halloween costume plans in place.

Cute.