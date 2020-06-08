Cole Sprouse & Kaia Gerber Protested Together After Those Lili Reinhart Rumors 

The saga continues. Cole Sprouse and Kaia Gerber protested together after his breakup from Lili Reinhart. The Five Feet Apart star and the model were photographed at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7. The march was in protest of police brutality and systematic racial violence and discrimination in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on May 25.
Cole and Kaia were accompanied by his Riverdale costar Madelaine Petsch, as well as actors Margaret Qualley and Eiza Gonzalez. (See photos here.) The march came a week after the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum was arrested for protesting in Santa Monica, California. Cole and Kaia’s hangout also comes after rumors that Cole had cheated on Lili with Kaia in April. Cole took to his Instagram at the time to address the claims and denied that he was unfaithful to his then-girlfriend.
“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” he wrote at the time. “Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity. Stop being [clowns].”
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
Lili also defended his then-boyfriend at the time after the hashtag #ColeSprouseIsOverParty trended on Twitter. “Twitter is such a vile place,” she tweeted at the time. “It’s so easy to say shit behind your fucking phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationship private. This is why people don’t have social media…because of this bullying.”
News broke that Cole and Lili had broken up after three years of on-again, off-again dating in May. The confirmation came after the couple’s Riverdale costar, Skeet Ulrich, hinted that the two were over in an Instagram Live. As Cole’s brother Dylan Sprouse confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, Cole has since moved in with his Riverdale costar KJ Apa, who he’s quarantined with.