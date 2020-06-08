Cole Sprouse & Kaia Gerber Protested Together After Those Lili Reinhart Rumors 

The saga continues. Cole Sprouse and Kaia Gerber protested together after his breakup from Lili Reinhart. The Five Feet Apart star and the model were photographed at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7. The march was in protest of police brutality and systematic racial violence and discrimination in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on May 25.

Cole and Kaia were accompanied by his Riverdale costar Madelaine Petsch, as well as actors Margaret Qualley and Eiza Gonzalez. (See photos here.) The march came a week after the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum was arrested for protesting in Santa Monica, California. Cole and Kaia’s hangout also comes after rumors that Cole had cheated on Lili with Kaia in April. Cole took to his Instagram at the time to address the claims and denied that he was unfaithful to his then-girlfriend.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” he wrote at the time. “Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity. Stop being [clowns].”

Lili also defended his then-boyfriend at the time after the hashtag #ColeSprouseIsOverParty trended on Twitter. “Twitter is such a vile place,” she tweeted at the time. “It’s so easy to say shit behind your fucking phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationship private. This is why people don’t have social media…because of this bullying.”

News broke that Cole and Lili had broken up after three years of on-again, off-again dating in May. The confirmation came after the couple’s Riverdale costar, Skeet Ulrich, hinted that the two were over in an Instagram Live. As Cole’s brother Dylan Sprouse confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, Cole has since moved in with his Riverdale costar KJ Apa, who he’s quarantined with.