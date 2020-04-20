Cole Sprouse Just Responded to Rumors He Cheated on Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber

Shut it down. Cole Sprouse responded to Kaia Gerber and Lili Reinhart cheating rumors, and he has no time for “baseless” claims. The Riverdale star took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 19, to deny rumors that he cheated on his girlfriend of three years with model Kaia Gerber.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.” He went on to write, “Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji].”

Cole went on to explain that, while he expected there to be negative rumors about his relationship, he didn’t think people would make up “baseless” lies.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” he wrote. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.” “So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump ass,” he wrote. “(Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three).”

The response came after a Cole Sprouse Tumblr account, @colesprouseupdates,” claimed to have inside information that Cole and Lili are no longer together. The account claimed that Cole cheated on his girlfriend, whom he’s been dating on and off since they met on the Riverdale set in 2016. Lili, for her part, has yet to respond to the claims.

Cole’s Instagram Stories also come three months after fans wondered if Cole had broken up with his Riverdale costar to date model Lily Rose Depp. The speculation came after the Disney Channel alum and Depp were spotted at a Golden Globes after party together. Lili and Cole, however, shut down the rumors when the two were seen at the Vanity Fair Oscars party a few weeks later. Quarantine seems to be making everyone a bit crazy. But let’s stop making up baseless rumors about celebrity couples, mmk? Even if you’re a Cole Sprouse fan account with “sourced” information.