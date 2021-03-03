Cole Sprouse Is Dating a Canadian Model—Here’s a Look Back at Who He Dated Before Her

Get ready to meet Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend. Ever since the Riverdale star split from his co-star Lili Reinhart, fans have waited to see who he decides to date next (even if some are still hoping that Bughead gets a second chance IRL).

Well, the time has come: Cole is reportedly dating someone new. Her name is Ari Fournier, and she’s a Canadian model and influencer. Keep on reading below for everything we know about her—and, while we’re at it, get a look at Cole Sprouse’s dating history before her.

Ari Fournier

Cole and model Ari Fournier first sparked dating speculation in February 2021 when they were spotted getting cozy in Vancouver, Canada. The New York Post’s Page Six photographed the pair holding hands on their way to grab brunch. While not much is known about their relationship, it seems the pair met in Canada while Cole was shooting the latest season of Riverdale.

Lili Reinhart

Cole’s most high-profile relationship by far was with his Riverdale co-star and ex-girlfriend, Lili Reinhart. Cole and Lili first sparked dating rumors in July 2017 after becoming friends on the set of Riverdale. Their romance lasted until 2020, as Cole confirmed in an Instagram post in August that he and Lili broke up earlier that year.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” his caption read. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.”

He continued, “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Bree Morgan

Cole’s college girlfriend, who he dated from 2013 to 2015, is Twitch streamer Bree Morgan. The pair met in New York while Cole and his twin, Dylan Sprouse, attended NYU. While their relationship was mostly kept private, Bree and Cole did share pictures of each other to their respective social media accounts from time to time.

Alyson Stoner

In a 2016 episode of the “The Night Time Show” podcast, Alyson Stoner revealed that Cole was her first boyfriend. “The first boy, I guess, that I had like a crush on and dated was Cole Sprouse,” she said. “We were maybe 11. I don’t remember.”

But the Cheaper By the Dozen actress went on to recall that the Disney Channel alum ultimately ended up dumping her on her 12th birthday. “He just said, ‘It’s not going to work out.’” Ouch!

Victoria Justice

Back when Cole starred on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, he ended up dating guest star, Victoria Justice. Victoria appeared on an episode of the series when she was just 11 years old, and she later revealed that Cole was her first kiss.