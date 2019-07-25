Cole Sprouse Is The One Who Ended Things With Lili Reinhart—Ouch

Breakups are the absolute worst, especially when the entire world is watching you go through heartache. We know that Sprouseheart is no more, but we had no clue that Cole Sprouse broke up with Lili Reinhart, we were under the impression that it was a mutual decision.

If you didn’t know, the pair broke up sometime this summer, but it all became public during San Diego Comic-Con because of their awkward body language and general avoidance of each other. The couple was together for almost two years. However, because they have such different personalities, things had become hella tense recently. “Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long-run. At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” an insider told People.

Now, a source has revealed to E! News that one of their fights was the final straw for Cole. “Their relationship has always been up and down,” the source explained. “They split this time after an argument while on their break from filming. Cole decided to end the relationship.” Apparently, it was a “very messy breakup.”

Though things are surely quite awkward right now, especially since Riverdale is about to begin filming again–insiders close to the couple don’t expect to see them split for good.

An insider told E!, “Now that filming is happening again, it is very likely they will mend the relationship and get back together. They spend A LOT of time together on set. They have a lot of chemistry and it’s hard for them to deny that they truly care about each other.”

Apparently, the Riverdale cast is also rooting for the former couple to work things out. Fingers crossed that they can figure out their issues.