The Dreamy Cole Haan x Rodarte Holiday Collection Is About to Be On Everyone’s Wishlist

Believe it or not, the holidays are almost here, and I’m busy penning my (very detailed and luxurious) wishlists to hand out to friends and family—By which I mean my mom, because she’s the only one who asked for a wishlist. If you’ve started your own wishlist for this holiday season, you’re going to want to go ahead and add the entirely of the Cole Haan x Rodarte holiday collection. The shoes and accessories brand collaborated with the luxury fashion brand to create the ultimate dreamy holiday collection, and I cannot wait to get my hands on it.

Then entire Cole Haan x Rodarte holiday collection is perfect for all the accessory-lovers in your life (or if you want to give yourself a little treat, too). The brands combined classic Rodarte designs on Cole Haan’ signature Grand Ambition silhouettes. The result? A pink, white and gold accessories collection fit for a holiday queen. Featuring lace-up sneakers, bucket bags, circle bags and booties, this holiday collection is filled with joyful and whimsical pieces. If you want to plan your entire holiday wardrobe around this accessories collection, I will not blame you.

Not only are the pink, white and gold hues perfect for bringing a little bit of snowy magic vibes to any ensemble, they’re also listed at pretty reasonable price points. While these are still splurge items (depending on your income, of course), they won’t cost you your entire rent—and are totally acceptable to add to a holiday accessories wishlist. Ranging in price from $190 to $398, the Cole Haan x Rodarte holiday collection will give you luxury without having to seriously break the bank.

Below, you can shop some of our favorite pieces from the collection. All of the Cole Haan x Rodarte holiday collection is available, though, on both the Cole Haan and Rodarte sites. While I’m tempted to wait and see if my family gifts me with one of these pieces over the holidays, I might just have to snag one for myself before then. The one question is: Which piece to choose?

