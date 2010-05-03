Cole Haan And Nike Collaborate On Comfy Footwear

Cole Haan FLX Air Veronia style. All images provided by Cole Haan.

Have you ever looked at those women who rock socks and white sneakers with suits en route to work with equal parts pity for their lack of style judgement and jealousy as your own feet go claustrophobic in less cushy soles?

Cole Haan and Nike feel your disjointed pain. The two footwear brands have teamed up on a new collection called Cole Haan FLX, which is meant to keep you looking sleek without sacrificing your feet.

It’s not the first time the two have worked together. Cole Haan previously used the athleticwear company’s Air technology. But times are achangin’ and with it are new innovations.

The styles for men and women integrate the savvy leather workings synonymous with Cole Haan, with Nike DiamondFLX inspired soles, and unique airflow technology with some waterproofing for rainy day protection.

The line, which also includes accessories, ranges in price from $78-$138 for footwear and $110-178 for bags, and are available now on Cole Haan’s website.



Cole Haan FLX Air Riley style



Cole Haan FLX Weekender. Photographer: Sean Reynolds / Swanson Studio



Cole Haan FLX Air Barlow style