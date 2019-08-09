Cole Sprouse Thinks His Twin Could Totally Play Jughead On ‘Riverdale’

We’d love to see this swap happen. This Cole and Dylan Sprouse Riverdale Jughead swap theory is getting traction because of Cole. The famous twins have grown up working together from movies to Disney Channel TV series, most famously on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. So, naturally, we’re all waiting for the pair to do a switcheroo on the popular CW series, Riverdale.

Twin swaps are no new thing, but bringing this sitcom trick into the world of Riverdale could be a fascinating experiment. Cole recently spoke to Variety about returning to TV and even shared that Dylan could replace him on the show. The duo actually attended college together at New York University and, since they had been homeschooled, were averse to the unwarranted attention of fame. “The amount of rumors that were spread about Dylan and I were incredible,” Cole shared with the outlet. “When you’re a public figure, people use you to build their identities. And I think that was a bit daunting. But also because I’d been homeschooled, I had no idea what it was like to interact with other people socially.” After they left school, both siblings turned back to acting and have found their own version of varying success.

But would the brothers ever star together again? “We’ve talked about it,” Cole said. But don’t expect twins to fall back on their Disney days. “The whole kitschy twin thing, I don’t think that really sells anymore. It’s about feeling passionate for acting again. If it’s a cool project, I don’t have a problem with that.”

Cole did, however, speculate on what a swap in the Riverdale world could look like, saying, “To be honest, I think there could be a Riverdale without every single one of our characters. And then we’ll appear as ghosts, or our twins will take our place.” Count us in.