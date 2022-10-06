Cole Beasley Is Retiring From the NFL to Be a ‘Full-Time Dad & Husband’—Meet His Wife & Family

Since his retirement from the NFL to be a “full-time” husband and father, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley, and how long they’ve been together.

Cole, whose full name is Cole Dickson Beasley, played with the National Football League for 11 seasons as a wide receive before he announced his retirement in October 2022. Prior to joining the NFL, Cole played college football at the Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas, about 30 miles from his hometown of Little Elm, Texas. He finished his college football career with 14 touchdowns, 255 receptions and 2,959 yards.

After he graduated from Southern Methodist University, Cole signed with the Dallas Cowboys and played with the team for six years from 2012 to 2018. Following his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Cole signed with the Buffalo Bills and played with the team for three years from 2019 to 2022. After his time with the Buffalo Bills, Cole signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played with the team for two weeks from September to October 2022 before he announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons with the league. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” his agent, Justin Turner, told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero in a statement at the time.

But who is Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley, and how many children do they have? Read on for what we know about Cole Beasley’s wife and family.

Who is Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin?

Who is Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley? Kyrstin, whose full name is Kyrstin Allain Willis, was born on May 7, 1990, in Plainville, Texas, about five hours from Cole’s hometown of Little Elm, Texas, according to Cheat Sheet. While it’s unclear when Kyrstin and Cole started dating, the two married in 2014 at a wedding in Coppell, Texas. Cole and Kyrstin share three children together. Their eldest son, Ace Beasley, was born in October 2014. Their second eldest son, Everett Beasley, was born in January 2017. Their daughter, Jovie Carter Beasley, was born in January 2019.

In an Instagram post for Kyrstin’s birthday in May 2018, Cole called his wife his “bestest friend in the whole entire universe.” He wrote, “I wanna wish a very happy birthday to my wonderful bride and my very bestest friend in the whole entire universe. I love you more than anything in the world…well except for our boys cause I love them the same. Lol…Please don’t ever feel like you’re getting old baby because you will never get old to me. Every day is something new and I’m happy I get to spend them with you. I love you mama and I hope you have your most happy birthday!! 🎁🎈.” Kyrstin is active under the Instagram handle @mrsbease11, but her profile is private.

Kyrstin made headlines in 2015 after she slammed fans who criticized Cole for fumbling a punt return in a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants with less than two minutes remaining and his team trailing 27-20. “While your at it EAT A DICK BITCH,” Kyrstin tweeted to the Twitter account @Sportsforlunch. “SHUT THE FUCK UP TALKING TO ME WITH THAT BULLSHIT. DO NOT EVER MENTION ME AGAIN,” she wrote in another tweet. “fuck you cunt,” she also tweeted to Twitter account @aceismia. She also wrote to Twitter account @im__JC, “your fucking stupid if your going to blame that whole game on him. Get your life right. Kyrstin later deleted the tweets.

After 11 seasons in the NFL, Cole announced his retirement from football in October 2022 to spend more time with his wife and children. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” his agent, Justin Turner, told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero in a statement at the time.Cole’s retirement from the NFL came after his controversial comments around the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living…. [I’ll] take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual,” he tweeted at the time. He added in a statement in July 2021, “I wanted to start this off by saying I’m not anti or pro-vax. I’m pro-choice.” He continued, “Information is being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with.” The NFL fined Cole in August 2021 for violating its mask policy for unvaccinated players. After the Buffalo Bills’ home stadium, Highmark Stadium, announced a vaccine mandate for fans 12 years old and older in October 2022, Cole offered to buy unvaccinated fans tickets to outside games, according to Forbes.

