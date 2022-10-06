Tom’s Teammate Announced He’s Retiring to Be a ‘Full-Time Dad & Husband’—Can Someone Check on Gisele?

Gisele Bündchen has entered the chat. Tom Brady’s teammate Cole Beasley has just announced he’s retiring from the NFL to be a “full-time dad and husband”.

The Buccaneers wide receiver (formerly of the Buffalo Bills/Dallas Cowboys) played just two games with Tampa Bay before calling it quits on October 5, 2022. In those two games, the 33-year-old hasn’t been utilized much. Out of the 2022 season with his new team, Tom only targeted Cole five times with four catches for 17 yards. “[Cole] is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons, and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Beasley’s agent Joel Turner told ESPN. “His wife and kids are still back home in Texas… He doesn’t want to be separated from them anymore. He loves his wife and kids and wants to be with them.”

Cole was signed to his hometeam, the Dallas Cowboys, in 2012. He played seven seasons but had a rocky start to his professional career. In his rookie year, he confessed he had “a lot of personal stuff going on right now,” according to sources, the Cowboys were trying to “talk him out of quitting football.” He was poached by the Buffalo Bills in 2019, signing a four-year $29 million contract. During the pandemic seasons, Cole was fined repeatedly for violating the league’s COVID protocols, amounting to $100,000. He was released by the Bills in March 2022 and signed by Tampa Bay in September, but he only played two games before retiring.

Understandably, all fans could think of when Cole made his announcement was Tom Brady—the Buccs’ star quarterback whose marriage to Gisele is on the rocks after he famously retired then unretired from the NFL merely two months later. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he said in his initial statement. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family,” he said in a later statement. “See Tom, it’s not that hard…” a Chiefs fan tweeted in response to Cole’s retirement announcement. Some observers even wondered whether Cole’s agents’ choice of words was a deliberate shot at the future hall-of-famer. “Tom wouldn’t throw him the ball so he threw some shade on the way out lmaooooooo,” another commented.

So significant has this decision to unretire been on his marriage that Tom and Gisele are reportedly looking for divorce lawyers. According to CNN, the couple has each hired legal representation and are “exploring their options” a source said. In an interview with Elle last month, Gisele expressed her support for her husband but also her concerns about him returning to football. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told the magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Tom’s presence, or apparent lack thereof, in family life has clearly been playing on his mind, too. “I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings,” Tom said in a recent conversation on his podcast. “I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.’” Obviously, Gisele will have to wait a little longer.

