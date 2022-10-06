Cole Beasley’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made Before His Retirement From the NFL

Scroll To See More Images

Since his retirement from the NFL, fans have been curious about Cole Beasley’s net worth and how much he made from teams like the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he ended his football career.

Beasley, whose full name is Cole Dickson Beasley, played with the National Football League for 11 seasons as a wide receiver. Before he joined the NFL, Beasley played college football at the Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas, about 30 miles from his hometown of Little Elm, Texas. Beasley finished his college football career with 14 touchdowns, 255 receptions and 2,959 yards.

After he graduated from Southern Methodist University, Beasley signed with the Dallas Cowboys and played with the team for six years from 2012 to 2018. Following his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Beasley signed with the Buffalo Bills and played with the team for three years from 2019 to 2022. After his time with the Buffalo Bills, Beasley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played with the team for two weeks from September to October 2022 before he announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons with the league. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner, told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero in a statement at the time.

So what is Cole Beasley’s net worth and how much did he make from Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his retirement? Read on for what we know about Cole Beasley’s net worth and what he made from the NFL before his decision to retire.

How much did Cole Beasley make from the Dallas Cowboys?

How much did Cole Beasley make from the Dallas Cowboys? Beasley played with Texas’ Dallas Cowboys for six years from 2012 to 2018. According to Sportrac, Beasley signed a three-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2012 for $1,441,500, with a signing bonus of $1,500 and an annual average salary of $480,500. He had a total of $1,500 of guaranteed money at signing and was a restricted free agent at the end of the contract in 2015. Beasley signed another four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 for $13,606,000, with a signing bonus of $4 million and an annual average salary of $3,401,500. He had a total of $7,356,000 of guaranteed money at signing and was an unrestricted free agent at the end of the contract in 2019.

How much did Cole Beasley make from the Buffalo Bills?

How much did Cole Beasley make from the Buffalo Bills? Beasley played with New York’s Buffalo Bills for three years from 2019 to 2021. According to Sportrac, Beasley signed a four-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 for $29 million, with a signing bonus of $6 million and an average salary of $7,250,000. He had a total of $10,700,000 of guaranteed money at signing.

How much did Cole Beasley make from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

How much did Cole Beasley make from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Beasley played with Florida’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers for less than a month from September 2022 to October 2022 before his retirement on October 5, 2022. Beasley was given permission by the Buffalo Bills to seek a trade to another NFL team in the 2022 offseason. He was released by the Buffalo Bills on March 17, 2022, and signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad on September 21, 2022. He was elevated to the active roster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Green Bay Packers in September 2022 before he was reverted back to the practice squad on September 27, 2022. He was elevated again to the active roster on October 1, 2022, before his retirement from the NFL four days later.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner, told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero at the time. Beasley shares three children—Ace Beasley, Everett Beasley and Jovie Carter Beasley—with his wife, Kyrstin Beasley. So how much did Cole Beasley make from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? According to Sportrac, Beasley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a base salary of $124,444.

What is Cole Beasley’s net worth?

What is Cole Beasley’s net worth? Cole Beasley’s net worth is $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with what he made from the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cole Beasley’s net worth also includes what he made from his music career. He released his debut single, “80 Stings,” in 2017 followed by his debut album, The Autobiography, in 2018. The album was produced Victor “Phazz” Clark, who joined Beasley to form ColdNation Records, an independent record label located in Frisco, Texas. Beasley released his second single, “Sometimes, in January 2020.

Beasley’s retirement from the NFL came after his controversial comments around the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living…. [I’ll] take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual,” he tweeted at the time. He added in a statement in July 2021, “I wanted to start this off by saying I’m not anti or pro-vax. I’m pro-choice.” He continued, “Information is being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with.” The NFL fined Beasley in August 2021 for violating its mask policy for unvaccinated players. After the Buffalo Bills’ home stadium, Highmark Stadium, announced a vaccine mandate for fans 12 years old and older in October 2022, Beasley offered to buy unvaccinated fans tickets to outside games, according to Forbes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.