Coldplay Release New Music Video

Coldplay Release New Music Video

Janice
by

Coldplay released the music video for their song, “Strawberry Swing.” This music video was directed by a group of visual artists known as Shynola who have been noted for their work with Beck (for “E-Pro”) and Radiohead (for “Pyramid Song”).

The live animation video features Chris Martin as a superhero on a mission to save a fair maiden. My favorite (or least favorite, rather) part is the squirrel that shoots arrows at Martin through a meat grinder. Clearly, this squirrel is not only a kidnapper but homophobic; note Exhibit A: Chris Martin’s rainbow umbrella shield that is attacked with arrows.

“Strawberry Swing” will be available for download on September 14th.

