Coldplay Created a Musical Version of ‘Game of Thrones’—and it’s Everything

What happens when Coldplay and “Game of Thrones” team up? Pure awesomeness, clearly. The band put together a musical version of the show’s infamous “red wedding”–albeit certainly less bloody and more adorable than the George R.R. Martin version.

The mini musical of sorts was part of NBC’s Red Nose Day special, a telethon to raise money for various children’s charities. Coldplay wrote several other songs for the television event include a reggae number performed by Emilia Clarke about being a “Rastafarian Targaryen” and a Peter Dinklage piece about his character’s survival on “Game of Thrones”.

According to Variety, the event was a huge success, and raised more than $10 million. If you haven’t seen it yet, stop what you are doing and watch the Coldplay clip below.