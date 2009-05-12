Coldplay CD Giveaway

The first concert I went to was 98 Degrees and when my dad came to pick me up after the show– I was like 12 so get off my case– he gave me a copy of the 98 Degrees & Rising CD because he, “thought I might like to listen to it in the car.” It was a sentimental gesture on my dad’s part and I still have that CD even though it’s tucked inside an equally embarrassing CD case like Sum41 or Now 7. What? I’m comfortable with who I am…

Well, Coldplay is now giving away a free CD to anyone attending their summer tour shows (excluding festivals) titled, “LeftRightLeftRightLeft.” Of course, like me and my two copies of 98 Degrees & Rising CD, you probably own these songs already but it’s an appreciated gift from Coldplay.

The track list is as follows:

Glass of Water

42

Clocks

Strawberry Swing

The Hardest Part/Postcards From Far Away

Viva La Vida

Death Will Never Conquer

Fix You

Death And All His Friends