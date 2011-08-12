Coldplay Announces New Album Drops October

The moment so many of us have been waiting for: Coldplay has announced their new albulm Mylo Xyloto (God knows what that means) will drop October 25. The UK will get it one day earlier, damn Brits! Well maybe they deserve it after all the turmoil they’ve suffered as of late.

Watch the paint splattered video for the album’s first single, “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall.” The perfect anthem for some national spirit building in the wake of the London riots.

Plus, I must say Chris Martin looks very good. Congrats Gwyneth, if you’ve still got him.