15 Going-Out Tops You Can Wear Even When It’s Freezing Out

If there’s one thing we love, it’s catching up with our BFFs over drinks (girls’ night, anyone?!). It’s especially fun during the holiday season, for a variety of reasons: holiday-themed cocktails, festive decorations at the bar—the list goes on. But we all know the struggle of trying to dress appropriately for the weather on nights like these—trying to dig up cold weather-appropriate going-out clothes is no fun at all.

Between the below-freezing temperatures and traditionally skimpy clubwear, a girl can’t catch a damn break at the bar during winter! And finding the perfect balance between trendy, sexy and warm seems next to impossible—who’s got the time to hunt down an outfit like that?

Actually, we do. So we did it for you.

Below, shop our fave winter-appropriate going-out tops. They’re cute, classy and (most importantly) warm AF—compared to your other going out tops, that is. Plus, they won’t break the bank, so you can save up your hard-earned cast to spend on vodka sodas. You’re welcome.

Polka Dot Open Back Cropped Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Long sleeves + ruffle details + polka dots = perfect winter going-out top.

Last Friday Night Embellished Top, $128 at Free People

These baubles are so playful and cute. We want to wear this all season long.

Jersey Blazer Detail Bodysuit, $18 at PrettyLittleThing

There’s nothing sexier than a woman in charge.

Velvet Ruched Top, $32 at ASOS

Because velvet is the official fabric of winter, and you know it.

Sparkle Black Lurex Crop Top, $15 at Tobi

Goes. With. Everything.

Mirror High Neck Long Sleeve Top, $32 at ASOS

You are a walking disco ball. You are a star.

ASOS Design Kimono Sleeve Embellished Bodysuit, $64 at ASOS

OK, sparkles?!

Hopeless Romantic Long Sleeve Top, $29.99 at Fashion Nova

Something about this is, like, vintage sexy.

Cutting You Off Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $22.99 at Fashion Nova

We love a good cutout.

Twist Front Bardot Bodysuit, $32 at PrettyLittleThing

Off-the-shoulder tops are super sexy, without making you look like you’re trying too hard.

Poisonous Bodysuit, $24.99 at Fashion Nova

Because snakeskin is the trend of 2019.

In My Feelings Embroidered Bodysuit, $32.99 at Fashion Nova

A little subtle embroidery goes a long way.

Textured Glitter High-Neck Bodysuit, $32 at PrettyLittleThing

Classy AF. Who doesn’t love a mock turtleneck? Plus, the glitter screams New Year’s Eve.

Maybell Sweetheart Neckline Bodysuit, $24 at Tobi

Sweet, yet slightly daring.

Every Time Emerald Blouse, $24 at Tobi

Business on the collar, party on, well, everywhere else.

Good American the Wilder One Bodysuit, $159 at Nordstrom

Perfect for a ~wild~ night.

Alice + Olivia Bray Pleat Sleeve Wrap Top, $164.98 at Nordstrom

For the classy queen who looks good in green. (OMG, did that rhyme…?!)