15 Going-Out Tops You Can Wear Even When It’s Freezing Out

by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

If there’s one thing we love, it’s catching up with our BFFs over drinks (girls’ night, anyone?!). It’s especially fun during the holiday season, for a variety of reasons: holiday-themed cocktails, festive decorations at the bar—the list goes on. But we all know the struggle of trying to dress appropriately for the weather on nights like these—trying to dig up cold weather-appropriate going-out clothes is no fun at all.

Between the below-freezing temperatures and traditionally skimpy clubwear, a girl can’t catch a damn break at the bar during winter! And finding the perfect balance between trendy, sexy and warm seems next to impossible—who’s got the time to hunt down an outfit like that?

Actually, we do. So we did it for you.

Below, shop our fave winter-appropriate going-out tops. They’re cute, classy and (most importantly) warm AF—compared to your other going out tops, that is. Plus, they won’t break the bank, so you can save up your hard-earned cast to spend on vodka sodas. You’re welcome.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | UO Polka Dot Open-Back Cropped Top

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

Polka Dot Open Back Cropped Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Long sleeves + ruffle details + polka dots = perfect winter going-out top.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | Last Friday Night Embellished Top

Photo: Free People.

Last Friday Night Embellished Top, $128 at Free People

These baubles are so playful and cute. We want to wear this all season long.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | PLUS BLACK JERSEY BLAZER DETAIL THONG BODYSUIT

Photo: PrettyLittleThing.

Jersey Blazer Detail Bodysuit, $18 at PrettyLittleThing

There’s nothing sexier than a woman in charge.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | COLLUSION velvet ruched top

Photo: ASOS.

Velvet Ruched Top, $32 at ASOS

Because velvet is the official fabric of winter, and you know it.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | SPARKLE BABY BLACK LUREX CROP TOP

Photo: Tobi.

Sparkle Black Lurex Crop Top, $15 at Tobi

Goes. With. Everything.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | Bershka mirror high neck long sleeved top

Photo: ASOS.

Mirror High Neck Long Sleeve Top, $32 at ASOS

You are a walking disco ball. You are a star.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | ASOS DESIGN Tall body in sequin embellishment with plunge wrap and kimono sleeve

Photo: ASOS.

ASOS Design Kimono Sleeve Embellished Bodysuit, $64 at ASOS

OK, sparkles?!

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | Hopeless Romantic Long Sleeve Top - Black

Photo: Fashion Nova.

Hopeless Romantic Long Sleeve Top, $29.99 at Fashion Nova

Something about this is, like, vintage sexy.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | Cutting You Off Long Sleeve Bodysuit - Orange

Photo: Fashion Nova.

Cutting You Off Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $22.99 at Fashion Nova

We love a good cutout.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | PLUS SLINKY EMERALD GREEN TWIST FRONT BARDOT BODYSUIT

Photo: PrettyLittleThing.

Twist Front Bardot Bodysuit, $32 at PrettyLittleThing

Off-the-shoulder tops are super sexy, without making you look like you’re trying too hard.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | Poisonous Bodysuit - Snake

Photo: Fashion Nova.

Poisonous Bodysuit, $24.99 at Fashion Nova

Because snakeskin is the trend of 2019.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | In My Feelings Embroidered Bodysuit - Black

Photo: Fashion Nova.

In My Feelings Embroidered Bodysuit, $32.99 at Fashion Nova

A little subtle embroidery goes a long way.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | PLUS BLACK STRIPED TEXTURED GLITTER HIGH NECK BODYSUIT

Photo: PrettyLittleThing.

Textured Glitter High-Neck Bodysuit, $32 at PrettyLittleThing

Classy AF. Who doesn’t love a mock turtleneck? Plus, the glitter screams New Year’s Eve.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | MAYBELL WHITE SWEETHEART NECKLINE BODYSUIT

Photo: Tobi.

Maybell Sweetheart Neckline Bodysuit, $24 at Tobi

Sweet, yet slightly daring.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | EVERY TIME EMERALD BLOUSE

Photo: Tobi.

Every Time Emerald Blouse, $24 at Tobi

Business on the collar, party on, well, everywhere else.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | The Wilder One Bodysuit

Photo: Nordstrom.

Good American the Wilder One Bodysuit, $159 at Nordstrom

Perfect for a ~wild~ night.

STYLECASTER | Going Out Tops | Bray Pleat Sleeve Wrap Top

Photo: Nordstrom

Alice + Olivia Bray Pleat Sleeve Wrap Top, $164.98 at Nordstrom

For the classy queen who looks good in green. (OMG, did that rhyme…?!)

