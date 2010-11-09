Cold Weather Accessories: Knit Hats, Scarves and Gloves Under $50!

StyleCaster
If winter serves any purpose outside of a reason to light a fire and up your mocha intake, it’s the chance to over-accessorize guilt free. Coco’s edict to always take one piece off before peacing out from your abode loses all credence in the face of NYC wind chills.

Weather aside, if the hipster has taught us anything, it’s that a good knit beanie is basically seasonless. Go even further with our selection of utterly cozy scarves, mittens, gloves and trapper hats all ringing up at under $50 in the slide show above.

1 of 26

You may still want pants, but D&G's Fall 2010 look is still Fair Isle cool.

Free People beanie, $23, at Shopbop

Cheap Monday plaid scarf, $35, at Shopbop

Topshop faux sheepskin mittens, $36, at Topshop

Knitted faux fur trapper, $36, at Topshop

Deena & Ozzy ribbed eternity scarf, $34, at Urban Outfitters

Speckled convertible glove, $18, at Urban Outfitters

Jojo scull gloves, $12.50, at Delia's

American Eagle scarf, $34.50, at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle striped knit and faux fur hat, $34.50, at American Eagle Outfitters

Forever 21 convertible gloves, $11.90, at Forever 21

Forever 21 black and cream scarf, $10.80, at Forever 21

Asos headband turban, $13.79, at Asos

J.Crew marbled wool mittens, $24.50, at J.Crew

Basic long knit scarf, $27.58, at Asos

J.Crew ribbed beret, $39.50, at J.Crew

Isotoner mittens, $16.99, at Kohl's

Black poppy crochet scarf, $12.50, at PacSun

Madewell alpine hat, $38, at Madewell

Aqua fingerless gloves, $45, at Bloomingdales

Lucky Brand scarf, $49, at Piperlime

Nasty Gal cowl scarf, $28, at Shop Nasty Gal

Forever 21 pom beanie, $7.80, at Forever 21

Echo Design hat with pom, $38, at Echo Design

Land's End black gloves, $19.50, at Land's End

Delia's hat, $19.50, at Delia's

