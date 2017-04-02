StyleCaster
15 Cold-Shoulder Tops to Shop Right This Second

Lauren Caruso
by
Cold Shoulder Tops
Photo: Getty Images

Sure, off-the-shoulder everything may have dominated 2016, but now that the warmer weather is upon us again, get ready: Cold-shoulder tops are making quite the comeback for 2017, too. And it should be no wonder why: Instead of feeling like a tired, year-old trend, the flattering silhouette is at once sexy and modest, flirty and (mostly) office-appropriate—and it’s perfect for all the oppressive heat waves to come.

Besides, unlike certain spring trends (think: mini dresses and skirts, crop-tops, mesh everything), there’s no requirement to show some leg or a sliver of midriff to get in on the action. To celebrate the impending arrival of spring, shop our favorite cold-shoulder tops and off-the-shoulder styles below.

Ganni Grace Silk Top, $190; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Ammara Maud Top, $350; at Ammara

 

Photo: Ammara

Topshop Flute Sleeve Bardot Top, $65; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Lovers + Friends Floral Print Open Back Off-Shoulder Top, $141; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Cienne The Emma Top, $295; at Cienne

 

Photo: Cienne

Zara Off-the-Shoulder Striped Blouse, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Tibi Off-the-Shoulder Poplin Top, $345; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Pixie Market Off-the-Shoulder Tie Knot Top, $78; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Nomia Laced Shoulder Top, $360; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

Farrow Des Knit Top, $82; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

ASOS Off Shoulder Top With Contrast Stripe Hem, $52; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

H&M One-Shoulder Blouse, $49.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Self-Portrait Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Poplin Top, $410; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter

T By Alexander Wang Pinstripe Cotton Crop Top, $325; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York

Wilfred Draveil Blouse, $98; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

