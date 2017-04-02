15 Cold-Shoulder Tops to Shop Right This Second

Sure, off-the-shoulder everything may have dominated 2016, but now that the warmer weather is upon us again, get ready: Cold-shoulder tops are making quite the comeback for 2017, too. And it should be no wonder why: Instead of feeling like a tired, year-old trend, the flattering silhouette is at once sexy and modest, flirty and (mostly) office-appropriate—and it’s perfect for all the oppressive heat waves to come.

Besides, unlike certain spring trends (think: mini dresses and skirts, crop-tops, mesh everything), there’s no requirement to show some leg or a sliver of midriff to get in on the action. To celebrate the impending arrival of spring, shop our favorite cold-shoulder tops and off-the-shoulder styles below.