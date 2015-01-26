Editor’s Pick: A Shaggy Circle Bag By Cool Brooklyn Brand Cold Picnic

Fact: Like a child, I gravitate toward anything colored and furry, which is why I pretty much flipped for this shag-tastic circle bag by Brooklyn-based brand Cold Picnic, known for its 1970s arts and crafts-inspired leather bags, jewelry and wall hangings.

I love it because it’s not only larger than your average circle-shaped bag (I schlep a lot of nothing), but—whether I wear it cross body-style or long on my shoulder—it’ll stand out more than any dime-a-dozen designer It-bag.

One caveat: The yarn sheds like crazy, so I’ll probably be wary of wearing this with all black. Also, it’s $109 on Urban Outfitter’s website, but I got it for 50% in-store—just a hint if you happen to live near a UO!

Cold Picnic X UO Round Shag Shoulder Bag, $109; at Urban Outfitters