These Cold Brew Coffee Makers Will Make Your Local Barista Jealous

If you take your coffee over ice over hot—regardless of the temperature or season, you probably know that not all iced coffee is not created equal. Sure, a diluted cup of joe on the rocks is refreshing and may offer an ever-so-slight buzz, but nothing compares to the robust flavor and instant pick-me-up effects of cold brew coffee. Cold-brew coffee differs from standard iced coffee because it contains lower acid levels, which makes it a bit easier on the stomach, and makes it taste less bitter. The best part? It’s more concentrated than traditionally brewed coffee, which means it gives you a bit more a caffeine kick.

However, this chilled confection is brewed differently than its coffee counterparts and requires a bit more patience. It’s made by steeping ground coffee in water for twelve to fourteen hours, followed by filtering out the remaining grounds for a ground-free cup. Cold brew coffee is a cult staple at fancy coffee shops, but the iced java habit can really add up if you’re craving it on the daily. Fortunately, you can actually make cold brew coffee right at home with a few simple items. Sure, your local barista may miss you, but your balanced bank account will definitely thank you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Featuring a fine mesh coffee filter, BPA-free pitcher, silicone handle and a high-quality titian plastic construction, this deluxe cold brew coffee maker is equipped to hold against extreme temperatures—yes, you can make hot coffee with this maker too. It’s also top-rack dishwasher safe, making it super easy and convenient to keep clean.

2. Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker

This innovative automatic cold brew coffee maker features a larger capacity, seven cup carafe and coffee can be ready to drink in just about 25 to 30 minutes. It also features a removable stainless steel filter lid to ensure the utmost flavor and freshness for every cup. All of the parts of this maker are dishwasher safe too.

This user-friendly cold brew coffee maker couldn’t be any easier to use. It features a unique design with extra-strong borosilicate glass and a super airtight lid, which allows your coffee to stay fresh in the fridge for up to two weeks without losing flavor or becoming watered down. You can also use this multi-purpose maker to make iced tea as well.