Coke Celebrates 125 Years With a Collection by Jack Spade

Classic Americana meets classic Americana as Jack Spade, one of the most stylish men’s brands renowned for its time-honoredtradition, has drawn inspiration from the iconic Coco-Cola brand to design a collection in honor of their 125th birthday!

Jack Spade, known for its classicstyling of apparel, (man) bags and small goods, is reinventingCoke’s most memorable campaign slogans. The pieces include a quintessential Jack Spade tote, the Coal Bag, emblazoned with “It’s The Real Thing” and produced in Coca-Cola’s classic red and white shading.

And it’s not just totes — Jack has teamed up withthe Colby Poster Printing Company of Los Angeles to create a selection of posters (50 per print) replete with tag lines from 1971’s “I’d Like To Buy The World A Coke” and 1989’s “You Can’t Beat The Feeling.” A trio of limited edition t-shirt designs (only 300 per print) featuring all American foods such as hot dogs, burgers and pretzels, are a playful nod to Coca-Cola’s enduring role as the ultimate refreshment.Not to mention the adorable iPhone case that would surely make SteveJobs smile!

Andpices de rsistance –a Jack Spade baseball cap woven with theinterlocking letter c’s. Originally featured in Coca-Cola merchandise from the 1910s, the hat’s logo was recovered by delving back into Coke’s archives. Only 150 caps have been produced as part of this limited edition collection, so hurry and get your hands on one!

Happy Birthday, Coca-Cola!