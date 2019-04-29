StyleCaster
2018 Might Be Long Gone, but Coin Jewelry Isn’t

2018 Might Be Long Gone, but Coin Jewelry Isn’t

Lindsey Lanquist
by
2018 Might Be Long Gone, but Coin Jewelry Isn’t
Photo: Candace Napier Ross.

As anyone with an Instagram knows all too well, coin jewelry pervaded the zeitgeist in 2018. Celebrities and “it” girls, alike, adorned their necks with lightweight metal discs meant to look like money—breathing new life into the layered jewelry trend that’s endured for years on end. Though the shell jewelry movement threatened to upend coin jewelry’s reign, it turns out the two aren’t mutually exclusive, after all. Both coin jewelry and shell jewelry are making their way into 2019—offering us a veritable plethora of statement jewelry to choose from.

This summer’s coin jewelry trend isn’t the far cry from last year’s you might expect. Coin pendants still abound, leaving minimalists with plenty of ways into the continued trend. But 2019’s coin jewelry movement has seen some maximalist remixes, too. Heavy coin chokers are on offer—so are lengthy chain necklaces, crafted from coin-covered string upon coin-covered string. Now that the aughts have crept into our day-to-day, coin belts are seeing some traction too. As are coin statement earrings—and layered necklaces that capitalize on both the coin jewelry trend and its competitor, the shell jewelry trend, at once.

All this is to say: Your favorite retailers have ensured that it’s never too late to hop aboard the coin jewelry bandwagon. If last year’s trend came and went before you had a chance to wrap your sartorial mind around it, you’re in luck, because you still have a whopping season (who knows—maybe even more) to embrace coin jewelry in all its shiny glory.

1. Made with Stardust Layered Coin Necklace, $27 at Lulus

For the fan of layered jewelry who wants the work done for them.

2. Dannijo Gaia Coin Y-Necklace, $148 at Anthropologie

Possibly the most maximalist take coin jewelry’s seen yet.

3. Dannijo Nia Coin Hooped Post Earrings, $168 at Anthropologie

Not a fan of necklaces? The second iteration of the coin jewelry movement’s got your back.

4. Mia Colona Coin Pendant Necklace, $24 at Urban Outfitters

A quintessential coin pendant necklace, because they’re still on offer, too.

5. Faith Layered Double Pendant Necklace, $12 at Lulus

Minimalist pieces in a maximalist silhouette.

6. That Makes Cent Coin Chain Belt, $12 at Nasty Gal

The aughts are everywhere.

7. Layered Coin Chain Necklace, $19 at ASOS

A longline layered necklaces, because shorter pieces aren’t the only way to do it.

8. Stone Drop Coin Pendant, $228 at Free People

A more classic coin pendant necklace—with just enough vintage charm to feel fresh.

9. Sienna Coin Choker Necklace, $24 at Lulus

Because chokers are still, very much, a thing.

10. Layered Multi-Chain Coin Necklace, $11 at ASOS

A classic coin pendant necklace—three times over.

11. Liars & Lovers Hammered Coin Hoop Earrings, $12.50 at ASOS

A slightly more minimalist take on the coin statement earring.

12. Coin and Key Multirow Necklace, $22 at Topshop

Because coins aren’t the only pendants on offer.

13. Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Multi Coin and Shell Necklace, $20 at ASOS

People will hear you—and your trendy AF necklace—coming from miles away.

14. Poseidon Greek Coin Necklace, $100 at Local Eclectic

Yet another classic take on an enduring trend.

15. Coin Drop Layered Chain Necklace, $10 at Nasty Gal

Just minimalist enough.

16. Dreams of Luxe Layered Charm Necklace, $16 at Lulus

Basically palatial.

17. Grecian Coin Statement Necklace, $3.45 at Forever 21

Fit for the pendant-averse and the choker-averse, alike.

18. Multirow Coin Pendant Necklace, $11 at ASOS

A coin unlike any we’ve ever seen before, but hey—we’ll take it.

19. Lily Coin Pendant Necklace, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Because it far from too late to score an OG coin necklace.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

