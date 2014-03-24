Coffee Glossary: The Difference Between Coffee Drinks Explained

Struggle to understand the difference between a cappuccino and a latte? What about an Americano and a redeye? You aren’t alone. Finally master the difference between different coffee terms with our handy glossary, and go to your local coffee shop and order like a pro from here on out.

AMERICANO: A shot of espresso diluted with hot water.

CAPPUCCINO: An espresso shot with foamed steamed milk poured on top. Cappuccino’s should be five to seven ounces total.

COLD DRIP COFFEE: Coffee grounds are soaked in cold water for approximately 12 hours, then strained. This is then used to make iced coffee with either milk or water.

CORTADO: Espresso topped with flat steamed milk.

DRIP COFFEE: Coffee made with a filter, a press pot, or a traditional coffee maker. Flavor is produced when the coffee comes in contact with water.

ESPRESSO: Concentrated coffee made when hot water is forced at pressure through fine coffee grounds. The drink is traditionally two ounces total.

FILTER COFFEE: Drip coffee made with a ceramic, glass, or plastic cone lined with a paper filter.

FLAT WHITE: Espresso topped with flat, steamed milk.

FRENCH PRESS: Coffee made by soaking grounds with hot water in a vessel with a plunger and metal filter that pushes the grounds to the bottom.

LATTE: Espresso topped with steamed milk. The drink is traditionally eight-ounces or more.

MACCHIATO: Espresso topped with just a bit of foamed steamed milk. The drink is served as two to three ounces total.

MOCHA: Espresso combined with chocolate and steamed milk.

REDEYE: A cup of brewed coffee with espresso.

RISTRETTO: Espresso pulled short (made with less water), which creates a more concentrated drink.

