Coffee break catch-up: Watch Olivia Palermo model Oscar De La Renta, Rihanna for MAC Cosmetics, more

Take a midday break by catching up on these most talked about topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for stories you need to know now!

1. Watch Olivia Palermo play with a dog and pose for a portrait in the new campaign for Oscar de la Renta’s lower-priced collection for The Outnet. [Youtube]

2. Want your tattoos on a pair of shoes? Just ask Christian Louboutin to embroider them for you. [Elle]

3. Mila Kunis lands a gig as the new face for Gemfields jewelry. [SugarScape]

4. Michael Kors is the most popular U.S. label online, beating out Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs. [Vogue UK]

5. Could Paris Hilton’s fifteen minutes of fame be over? The heiress is being paid less and less for her public appearances. [Radar Online]

6. Model, mother, and now designer! Power woman Lily Aldridge will be creating a capsule collection for the contemporary label Velvet. [Racked]

7. Models can dance too. Don’t believe us? Watch Jourdan Dunn, Cara Delevingne, and Rosie Tapner do the Harlem Shake dance while backstage at a fashion show. [YouTube]

8. MAC partners up with yet another influential, provocative starlet for a beauty collection. This time, it’s Rihanna. [Beauty High]