Coffee Break Catch-Up: Theyskens’ Theory Spring Ads, Who Rachel Zoe Wants To Dress, More

Take a break from your day with these hot topics circulating around the web, put together by us. Read on for stories you need to know now!

1. Rachel Zoe says a children’s line is in the cards “at some point,” wants to style Michelle Obama. [Extra]

2. In more Spring 2013 campaign news, we’re loving Theyskens’ Theory images featuring feature model Wylie Hays, and shot in Long Island City, New York. Check it out above! [StyleCaster Inbox]

3. Glowing date-night skin? Yes, please! [BeautyHigh]

4. The CFDA is giving models 50% off deals for juice cleanses during Fashion Week. [BuzzFeed]

5. YouGov‘s annual brand popularity poll is out and, to the surprise of no one, Amazon killed the competition in the discount category, while Victoria’s Secret and JC Penney led the apparel category. [WWD]

6. WWD also has the scoop that Coach president Reed Krakoff announced the luxury bag and accessory label is likely to venture into the women’s ready-to-wear territory. Coach clothing, that is. [WWD]

7. Inside NY’s first whiskey distillery since prohibition. [The Vivant]