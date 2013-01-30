Coffee Break Catch-Up: Rebecca Minkoff’s Speaker Clutch, Ke$ha Gets MTV Reality Show, More

Go ahead and take a mid-morning break with these hot topics circulating around the web, compiled by us. Read on for links you need to click now!

1. Rebecca Minkoff designs candy-colored clutches featuring built-in portable speakers. [Refinery 29]

2. Want to know the secret behind Chanel’s success? Now you can with a series of videos titled Inside Chanel. [Chanel]

3. ’90s fashion is coming back to the States with the return of beloved brand X-Girl. [Teen Vogue]

4. Starting in April, we can witness the wild life of Ke$ha on a weekly basis—the singer scored her own MTV reality series. [Entertainment Weekly]

5. Shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood wins the BFC/British Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. [Vogue]

6. Follow everyone’s favorite gender-bender, Andrej Pejic, around Paris fashion week by flipping through his photo diary. [The Cut]

7. It’s about time: Cristóbal Balenciaga biography to be released. [WWD]

8. Michael Kors partners with United Nations World Food Programme to fight world hunger. [Style.com]