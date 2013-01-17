Coffee Break Catch-Up: Raf Simons For Adidas, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Designs Lingerie, More

Take a midday break with some must-read links from around the web, curated by us. Read on for stories you need to know now!

1. Dior designer Raf Simons has collaborated with Adidas on a range of limited-edition men’s sneakers, which he debuted during his menswear collection show in Paris yesterday. [High Snobiety]

2. Watch Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley model her own new line lingerie collection for Marks & Spencer. [Grazia]

3. Top female media figures reflect on their own “Girls” moments—i.e., sharing the biggest mistakes they made in their 20’s. [Papermag]

4. Gilt Groupe asks “White Collar” star Matt Bomer to help design and curate a collection of ties, bow ties, and pocket squares inspired by Bomer’s character, Neal Caffrey.[WWD]

5. Roxy launches its Outdoor Fitness collection today. Stylish sportswear might help us keep those resolutions! [Roxy]

6. Some items from Hedi Slimane’s first Saint Laurent collection are now available at a few high-end retailers. [Style.com]

7. Style Rookie’s Tavi Gevinson enters the silver screen with a part in the Academy-Award-long-listed film ‘Cadaver’. [The Cut]