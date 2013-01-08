StyleCaster
Share

Coffee Break Catch-Up: Rachel Zoe in at ShoeDazzle, Marc Jacobs’ Makeup Line To Launch This Fall, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Coffee Break Catch-Up: Rachel Zoe in at ShoeDazzle, Marc Jacobs’ Makeup Line To Launch This Fall, More

Perrie Samotin
by

Rachel Zoe is known for her chunky accessories and ever-so-stylish bangles that adorn her wrist. We'd love to see her do a whole accessories line.

What better way to take a mid-morning break than with a handful must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us? Read on for stories you should know now! 

1. Looks like Rachel Zoe has a new gig: chief stylist for the members-only affordable online shoe shop. (Yes, the one Kim Kardashian used to shill for). [WWD]

2. Marc Jacobs’ new makeup line to hit Sephora this fall. [Fashionista]

3. Watch the girls of “Girls” on the “Today” show, where they talked nudity, bravery, and the new season. Plus, they all looked really cute. [Today]

4.  What the stars will be eating at this year’s Golden Globes. [The Vivant]

5. How old is too old to call your non-husband your “boyfriend?” Other options to consider!  [The Cut]

6. Chic red eyeshadow? It’s possible! [Daily Makeover]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share