Coffee Break Catch-Up: P’Trique’s New Fashion Week Video, Cara Delevingne Covers Vogue UK, More

Take a midday break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. YouTube sensation P’Trique (the mastermind behind “Sh•t Fashion Girls Say”) adds another laugh-out-loud video to his arsenal just in time for NYFW. [Elle]

2. Watch designer Alber Elbaz gush over Lanvin’s spring 2013 ad campaign via Skype. [Fashionista]

3. The New Classics: 15 beauty products that have achieved cult status. [BeautyHigh]

4. You can now cook like Mrs. Patmore of “Downton Abbey” with the launch of a cookbook inspired by the series. [Business Insider]

5. Drummer Patrick Carney of the Black Keys invest in … a hosiery company?! [The Cut]

6. Dior couture sales are up 24% since Raf Simons took over as creative director. [Telegraph]

7. Cara Delevingne is British Vogue’s cover girl of the month. [Vogue UK]